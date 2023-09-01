As one of the prominent online casinos catering to the Australian market, Royal Reels Casino offers a unique gaming experience that combines an expansive game library, lucrative bonuses, and a seamless user interface. Whether you're a seasoned gambler or just dipping your toes into the world of online casinos, Royal Reels Casino is designed to cater to your needs.

In this in-depth review, we will walk you through every detail of what makes Royal Reels Casino stand out among the competition, from its game selection to payment methods and everything in between. Along the way, well uncover why this casino is earning positive reviews from Aussie players, what you can expect when you sign up, and why it's fast becoming a top choice for players seeking real-money online gaming.

Casino Overview

Royal Reels Casino is a relatively new player in the Australian online gambling scene but has quickly made a name for itself thanks to its solid offerings. Established in 2021, Royal Reels Casino operates under a Curacao eGaming license. While this license is less restrictive compared to others, it still ensures that the casino adheres to international gambling standards, making it a trustworthy platform for Australian players.

Despite being a newcomer, Royal Reels Casino focuses on creating an engaging and secure environment for users. From its sleek, easy-to-navigate website to a diverse game catalog that includes slots, table games, and live dealer options, the platform offers something for everyone. Royal Reels Casino also offers some of the best bonuses available, making it an appealing choice for new players.

One feature that stands out for Aussie players is the mobile optimization. Whether you use Android or iOS, Royal Reels Casino ensures that its games are fully optimized for mobile play. The casino also allows users to play directly through their browser, with no need to download additional apps.

Design and User Experience

At Royal Reels 17 Casino, players will immediately notice the clean and modern design. The layout is user-friendly, and the site is structured intuitively to allow for a smooth experience across all devices. The homepage features an engaging hero section with vibrant banners that showcase their current promotions, making it easy to find what's new. Navigating to the game library is straightforward, and you can filter games by category, making it quick and easy to find your favourite games.

Mobile Experience: In the age of smartphones, mobile optimization is a must. Royal Reels 10 Casino shines in this aspect by providing a progressive web app (PWA). This ensures that you can enjoy a full gaming experience whether youre using a phone or tablet, with no need for a separate app. This feature makes it convenient for players who prefer gaming on the go, allowing for uninterrupted gameplay across a variety of devices.

Registration Process and Royal Reels Login

Creating an account at Royal Reels 7 Casino is a simple and quick process. To start playing, you just need to follow a few easy steps. First, navigate to the casinos homepage and click the Sign Up button. Youll be asked to provide basic information such as your name, email address, date of birth, and your preferred payment method.

Once your account is verified, youll have access to the full gaming library, promotions, and your account dashboard. Royal Reels 11 Casino takes security seriously, implementing robust encryption protocols to ensure that your personal and financial information is kept safe at all times.

For returning players, logging into your Royal Reels 17 Casino account is just as straightforward. A simple click on the Login button will take you to a page where you can enter your credentials and start playing instantly.

Customer Support

A critical component of any successful online casino is excellent customer service, and Royal Reels Casino has certainly delivered in this department. The casino provides 24/7 customer support through live chat and email, ensuring that players concerns are addressed promptly.

Whether you have a query about a game, a bonus, or a technical issue, youll find the support team to be knowledgeable and eager to assist. The average response time is quick, although it can take a little longer during busy hours. Royal Reels Casino also has a comprehensive FAQ section where players can find answers to common questions related to registration, banking, and account management.

Feature Details Casino License Curacao (License No. 1668/JAZ) Established 2021 Mobile Optimization Progressive Web App (PWA) Customer Support 24/7 Live Chat & Email Support Security SSL Encryption and Robust Security Measures Welcome Bonus A$10 No Deposit Bonus + A$500 First Deposit Bonus Minimum Deposit A$20 Minimum Withdrawal A$75 Payment Methods Visa, MasterCard, Bitcoin, Skrill, Neteller, PayID

Game Selection at Royal Reels Casino

One of the key attractions of Royal Reels 17 Casino is its diverse and extensive game selection. The casino prides itself on offering a broad range of gaming options, ensuring that players of all tastes will find something to enjoy. Whether you are a fan of classic pokies, table games, or live dealer experiences, Royal Reels Australia delivers top-notch choices.

Slots (Pokies)

RoyalReels Casino features a vast collection of pokies, including both traditional 3-reel games and modern 5-reel video slots. The slots come with various themes, from mythology and adventure to fantasy and pop culture. Some of the standout titles include:

Wanted Dead or a Wild

Money Train 2

Starburst

Book of Dead

Gonzos Quest

These games are powered by some of the best developers in the industry, ensuring high-quality graphics and exciting gameplay. The addition of progressive jackpots in many of these pokies further enhances the appeal for players looking for the chance to win big.

Table Games

For those who prefer traditional casino games, RoyalReels17 Casino has an extensive selection of table games, including:

Blackjack (multiple variations)

Roulette (European, American, and French)

Baccarat (Standard and Speed versions)

Poker (Caribbean Stud, Three Card Poker, and Casino Hold'em)

These games offer excellent opportunities for strategic players who enjoy testing their skills in card games and roulette. Each game is available in various formats and betting limits, catering to both high rollers and casual players.

Live Casino

For players seeking a more immersive experience, Royal Reels Online Casino features a live casino section powered by Evolution Gaming, one of the leaders in live dealer technology. This includes a variety of live games such as:

Live Blackjack

Live Roulette

Live Baccarat

Dream Catcher

Crazy Time

These live games allow you to interact with real dealers and other players, adding a layer of excitement and authenticity that is hard to replicate in online casinos. The HD streaming and professional dealers create a realistic atmosphere, making the experience feel as though you're sitting in a brick-and-mortar casino.

Software Providers

One of the main factors that contribute to the success of Royal Reels 17 Casino is its partnership with some of the best software providers in the industry. The casino works with well-known and respected developers to offer a top-tier gaming experience. Some of the prominent software providers featured at RoyalReels17 Casino include:

Pragmatic Play

Yggdrasil

Relax Gaming

BetSoft

BGaming

Evolution Gaming

These developers are known for producing high-quality games with cutting-edge technology, immersive graphics, and innovative features. RoyalReels Casino ensures that players have access to the latest and greatest games, ensuring a dynamic and ever-evolving gaming library.

Mobile Gaming at Royal Reels Casino

As mobile gaming continues to rise in popularity, RoyalReels Casino has placed a strong emphasis on optimizing its platform for smartphones and tablets. The casinos Progressive Web App (PWA) offers seamless gameplay on mobile devices, allowing you to play all your favourite games on the go.

The mobile version of the casino is designed to be as user-friendly and efficient as its desktop counterpart. Whether you are playing pokies, table games, or live casino games, the mobile interface ensures that you enjoy the same high-quality experience. The PWA eliminates the need for additional downloads, making it easy to access the casino through your mobile browser without compromising on functionality or performance.

Game Fairness and RTP

At Royal Reels 7 Casino, fairness is a top priority. The casino works with reputable software providers who employ Random Number Generators (RNG) to ensure that all games are fair and unbiased. The RNG ensures that game outcomes are random, and no external factors can influence the results.

Many of the games at Royal Reels 16 Casino also have Return to Player (RTP) percentages published, giving players transparency and insight into the potential payout rates for each game. Slots typically have RTP percentages ranging from 94% to 98%, while table games like blackjack and roulette often offer even better RTP, making them appealing to skilled players who know how to maximise their chances of winning.

Game Type Popular Games Providers Slots (Pokies) Wanted Dead or a Wild, Money Train 2, Gonzos Quest Pragmatic Play, Yggdrasil Table Games Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, Poker Relax Gaming, BetSoft Live Casino Live Blackjack, Live Roulette, Crazy Time Evolution Gaming Mobile Games All games available through PWA All Providers

Bonuses and Promotions at Royal Reels Casino

Royal Reels Online Casino understands the importance of rewarding players, and thats why it offers some of the most generous bonuses and promotions in the industry. Whether you're a new player signing up for the first time or a loyal player looking for ongoing rewards, RoyalReels17 Casino ensures that everyone has the opportunity to benefit from exciting offers.

Welcome Bonuses

No Deposit Bonus: Upon registration, players receive a A$10 no deposit bonus. This allows you to try out some games without needing to make an initial deposit. Its a great way for new players to test the waters.

First Deposit Bonus: New players also receive a 100% bonus up to A$500 on their first deposit. This bonus is subject to a 30x wagering requirement, meaning youll need to play through the bonus amount 30 times before you can withdraw any winnings.

Ongoing Promotions

Weekly Reload Bonus: Loyal players are treated to regular reload bonuses, which include a 50% match on deposits made every Friday.

Free Spins: Royal Reels Casino often runs promotions where players can earn free spins on select pokies. These promotions typically occur on weekends or special events.

Cashback Offers: Players can also take advantage of regular cashback promotions, which allow you to recoup a percentage of your losses from specific games.

Loyalty Program

VIP Club: For the high rollers and dedicated players, Royal Reels Casino offers a VIP loyalty program. This program provides exclusive benefits such as personalized bonuses, faster withdrawals, and dedicated customer support. The more you play, the higher your status in the VIP program, unlocking better rewards and privileges.

Payment Methods at Royal Reels Casino

Royal Reels Online Casino offers a wide variety of payment methods, ensuring that players have plenty of options when it comes to depositing and withdrawing funds. Here are some of the most popular methods available:

Deposit Methods

Credit/Debit Cards: Visa, MasterCard

E-Wallets: Skrill, Neteller

Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum

Bank Transfer: Available for players who prefer direct transfers

Deposits are processed instantly for most methods, allowing you to start playing right away. The minimum deposit at Royal Reels 16 Casino is A$20, which is fairly standard for Australian online casinos.

Withdrawal Methods

E-Wallets: Skrill, Neteller (usually processed within 24 hours)

Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum (processed within 24 hours)

Credit/Debit Cards: Visa, MasterCard (3-5 business days)

Bank Transfer: 5-7 business days

Withdrawals at Royal Reels Casino are generally fast, especially when using e-wallets or cryptocurrencies. However, if you choose to withdraw via credit/debit cards or bank transfer, the process can take a bit longer.

Minimum Withdrawal

The minimum withdrawal amount is A$75, which is also in line with most Australian online casinos.

Security and Fair Play

RoyalReels17 Casino takes security seriously, using the latest technology to ensure that your personal and financial information is safe. The casino uses SSL encryption for all transactions, which ensures that any data you share is securely transmitted.

Fairness

All games at Royal Reels Online Casino are powered by Random Number Generators (RNG), which ensures that the outcomes of games are completely random and fair. Additionally, the casino works with reputable software providers who regularly audit their games for fairness.

Responsible Gambling

Royal Reels Australia promotes responsible gambling and provides players with various tools to help them manage their gaming habits. These tools include self-exclusion, deposit limits, and links to organizations that provide support for gambling-related issues.

Royal Reels Casino Bonuses and Payment Methods

Feature Details No Deposit Bonus A$10 Free Cash First Deposit Bonus 100% match up to A$500 Weekly Reload Bonus 50% match on Friday deposits Free Spins Available during promotions Cashback Offers Recoup losses from select games VIP Program Personalized rewards and faster withdrawals Minimum Deposit A$20 Minimum Withdrawal A$75 Deposit Methods Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, Neteller, Bitcoin, PayID Withdrawal Methods Skrill, Neteller, Bitcoin, Visa, Bank Transfer

Conclusion

Royal Reels Casino has certainly made a name for itself in the Australian online gambling market. With a broad selection of games, excellent software providers, and generous bonuses, it's no surprise that Aussie players are flocking to this casino. The user-friendly website, strong mobile compatibility, and solid customer support make Royal Reels Casino an easy choice for those looking to enjoy real-money online gaming.

Whether you're after pokies, table games, or a live casino experience, Royal Reels Australia has something for every type of player. Add in their fast payment processing times, commitment to player security, and exciting promotions, and it's clear that Royal Reels 16 Casino is a top contender in the Australian online casino scene.

If youre looking for a trustworthy and exciting place to gamble, Royal Reels Casino should be at the top of your list. Sign up today to claim your welcome bonus and dive into an unforgettable gaming experience.